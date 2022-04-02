Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rises By 33.2%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 254.3 days.

WNDLF opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97. Wendel has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $148.00.

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Wendel from €139.00 ($152.75) to €129.00 ($141.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

