Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

