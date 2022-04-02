Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $289.82 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.