Signaturefd LLC Buys 109 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $69,488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 240,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

