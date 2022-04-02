Signaturefd LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.82 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

