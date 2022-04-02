Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $34.11 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

