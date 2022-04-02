Signaturefd LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.46 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

