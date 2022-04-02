Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $15,994,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

