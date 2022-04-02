Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

