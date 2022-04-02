Signaturefd LLC Sells 198 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,169,000 after buying an additional 219,726 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.