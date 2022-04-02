Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) PT Raised to €56.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Signify stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Signify has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Get Signify alerts:

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.