Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) PT Raised to €56.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Signify stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Signify has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $35.70.
