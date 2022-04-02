Simmons Bank Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NYSE EW traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,549. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

