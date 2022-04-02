Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 617,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

