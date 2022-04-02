Simmons Bank Sells 485 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

