Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 683,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,857. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

