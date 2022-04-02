Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSD traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 267,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

