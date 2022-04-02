Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €183.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €171.45 ($188.41).
Shares of SIX2 traded up €1.60 ($1.76) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €124.00 ($136.26). 196,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($187.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
