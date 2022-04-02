Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €183.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €171.45 ($188.41).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 traded up €1.60 ($1.76) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €124.00 ($136.26). 196,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($187.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.