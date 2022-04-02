SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $56.65.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

