Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 83,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 470.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $132.03 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

