SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SLM by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 603,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

