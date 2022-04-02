SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

