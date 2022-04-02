Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $234.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

