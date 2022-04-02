Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.21. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

