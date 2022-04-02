Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $234.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.21. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

