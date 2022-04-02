SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.18

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.18 and traded as low as $44.27. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 5,751 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06.
About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)
