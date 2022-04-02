Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

