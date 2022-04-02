SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $405.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.78.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,520,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

