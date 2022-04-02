Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.51. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 58,530 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $794.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

