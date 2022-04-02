Southern (NYSE:SO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Get Southern alerts:

SO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.