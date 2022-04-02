Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Shares of SSBK opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

