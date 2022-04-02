Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

SOVO stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $17,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.