Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 63470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The firm has a market cap of C$89.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.55.
About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)
