SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. 13,034,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580,137. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

