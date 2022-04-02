Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $229.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,050. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,422.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

