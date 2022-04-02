Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.
Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $229.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.
In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 233,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,050. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
