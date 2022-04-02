SPINDLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $489,746.84 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $489,746.84 and approximately $667.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,141.23 or 1.00082123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00331540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00140346 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00058510 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

