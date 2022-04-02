Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.02%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

