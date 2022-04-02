Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

