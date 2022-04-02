Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.
