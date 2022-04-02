Spring Valley Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 155 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 394,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

