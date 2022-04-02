Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 468,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,384. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $67,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,851,526 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.