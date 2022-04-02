SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.31.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
