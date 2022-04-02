SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.