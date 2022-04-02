Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003254 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $63.07 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00248541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00211313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,658,079 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

