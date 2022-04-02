StaFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.08 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. StaFi has a market capitalization of $47.60 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

