Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,126. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 97.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

