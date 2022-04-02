Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 180,623 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.