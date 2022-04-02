StarterCoin (STAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.00

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $46,993.19 and $70.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00108501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.