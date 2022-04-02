Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 29,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,362,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

