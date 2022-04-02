State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

