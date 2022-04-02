State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,416 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

