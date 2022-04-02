State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 44,036 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM opened at $46.61 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

