State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after acquiring an additional 188,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

